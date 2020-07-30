Shoaib Akhtar reveals why he is not a fan of Pakistan’s Test team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he is less than impressed with Pakistan’s 20-man Test squad for the England series.

Explaining why, Akhtar stated that “in those twenty, there are around 22 fast bowlers”.

He further added that he has “zero idea” who will be picked since it remains unclear what kind of mindset Test captain Azhar Ali and the team management will adopt for the series.

“They have announced a 20-member squad. In those twenty, there are around 22 fast bowlers. Let us see whom they select. Depends on the captain and the management, with which mindset they go in,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“What they want and how the pitch is? How management sees the whole scenario. Zero idea what they are going to do. When the team list comes, you will come to know the exact mindset they are going in with. So far as we know right now, nothing.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 127 ( 21.9 % ) Waqar Younis 19 ( 3.28 % ) Javed Miandad 41 ( 7.07 % ) Shahid Afridi 80 ( 13.79 % ) Imran Khan 173 ( 29.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.9 % ) Younis Khan 31 ( 5.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 23 ( 3.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 58 ( 10 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 3 ( 0.52 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.41 % ) Back

