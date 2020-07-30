Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq will be blamed if the national team lose the first Test against England.

This comes after Akhtar admitted that he was not a fan of the 20-man squad Pakistan picked for the series.

With the threat of “strong criticism” looming if Pakistan don’t win the first Test, Akhtar advised Misbah to pick the “best XI”.

“If you lose the Test match because of wrong selection, then there will be strong criticism. If 40 players have gone and from there also you don’t get a proper Test squad, then what can you do. I feel sorry for the management but they should pick their best XI,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

