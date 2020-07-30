Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has admitted that Pakistan could “shock” England in the upcoming Test series.

Vaughan admitted that Pakistan is a better Test side than the West Indies and said the series should be a “ripper”.

However, he pointed out that if England play like they did in the first Test against the West Indies, which they lost by four wickets, Pakistan may defeat the hosts in their backyard.

“From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies. So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper,” Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

