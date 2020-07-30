Ramiz Raja thinks Pakistan will lose 1st Test against England?

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that England will hold a “competitive edge over Pakistan” in the first Test.
Explaining why, Ramiz noted that England have just beaten the West Indies 2-1 and will be “well-oiled” and “battle-hardened”.
While Ramiz admitted that Pakistan “have done well in practice matches”, he added that they still lack “real match practice”.
“The pressure on [the] Pakistan team has increased because England have a series win [against West Indies] under their belt. They will be well-oiled, battle-hardened and will hold a competitive edge over Pakistan,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“Pakistan have been in England for a month now and they have done well in practice matches which would have helped them in acclimatizing with the conditions. But they still lack the real match practice. This England team will properly test them and especially their bowling attack.
“I think going into the first Test match, England will start with an advantage.”
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
