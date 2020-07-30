Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali and star batsman Babar Azam, saying they are “high quality” players.

Azhar and Azam are expected to play crucial roles during Pakistan’s Test series against England, which begins next week.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Azhar made scores of 31, 120, 6 and 28.

As for Azam, he scored 12, 58, 32 and 25 not out.

“Pakistan is a wonderful team. They have the got skill levels with the ball in hand. Babar Azam and Azhar are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions,” Vaughan said while speaking on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

