Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has what it takes to “register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsmen over the past 12 months and is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world today.

Azharuddin also noted that people should stop comparing Azam to other past and present cricketers.

The 25-year-old has repeatedly been compared to India captain Virat Kohli, but Azam has played down all the comparisons so far.

“Babar is still young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. He has the ability to become a top batsman and register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past,” Azharuddin told Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t believe in comparisons. If a batsman is good, then his batting should be enjoyed and he should be praised rather than comparing him with someone else.”

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and and T20 series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

