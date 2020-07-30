Mohammad Azharuddin: “This decision depends on the government of both countries. Once talks resume between both countries, only then a series can happen”
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that bilateral series between India and Pakistan can only resume once talks “between both countries” resume.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.
Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.
“This decision depends on the government of both countries. Once talks resume between both countries, only then a series can happen,” Azharuddin told Cricket Pakistan.
