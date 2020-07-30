Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has revealed that he helped legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan score a double century in 2016.

Azharuddin noted that Younis was “playing in an ungainly way” at the time as he was “playing from outside the crease and sometimes he was trying other things”.

Admitting that he couldn’t bear to watch a player of Younis’ calibre struggle like that, Azharuddin called the iconic Pakistan batsman and advised him to “stay still and play from inside the crease”.

Azharuddin’s advice paid off big time for Younis as he struck a sensational 218 in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Not only did Pakistan win the match by 10 wickets, they also ensured the four-Test series ended as a 2-2 draw.

“I want to thank Younis for giving me credit. I watched him bat on TV and he was playing in an ungainly way,” Azharuddin told Cricket Pakistan. “Sometimes he was playing from outside the crease and sometimes he was trying other things. I didn’t like seeing a player, who has scored 10,000 runs, bat in this manner. So I just called him on the phone and advised him to stay still and play from inside the crease, as it will be easier for him.

“I know Younis since he made his debut in 2000. We played a game in Sharjah and he caught me in that match. He is a very good friend and a human being.”

