He ‘squared everyone up’, Pakistan player says about James Anderson

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has heaped praise on England fast bowler James Anderson for his ability to dominate the opposition batsmen.

Faisal’s comments about Anderson came in response to a video from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which showed Anderson finishing with figures of 4-29 in England’s 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Anderson dismissed Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf in consecutive deliveries before taking out Saeed Anwar and Rashid Latif.

Anderson’s performance with the ball earned him the Man of the Match award as England crushed Pakistan by 112 runs.

Recalling that particular even though he didn’t feature in that game, Faisal said Anderson “squared everyone up in this spell!”

Anderson is currently getting prepared for the upcoming series against Pakistan, which begins in Manchester next week.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

