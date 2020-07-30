Kapil Dev reveals which Pakistan player ‘could run through the opposition’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic India all-rounder Kapil Dev has revealed that Pakistan legend Imran Khan had the ability to “run through the opposition”.

In addition to doing damage with the ball, Kapil also praised Imran for his captaincy, saying controlling “the Pakistan team he had was a challenge”.

The 61-year-old also lauded former England all-rounder Ian Botham for being able to “win a match on his own” and “do damage with both bat and ball”.

Kapil Dev "Ian Botham was a true all-rounder. He could win a match on his own & could do damage with both bat & ball. Imran Khan could run through the opposition and his ability as a leader was far better. To control the Pakistan team he had was a challenge" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 30, 2020

“Ian Botham was a true all-rounder. He could win a match on his own and could do damage with both bat and ball. Imran Khan could run through the opposition and his ability as a leader was far better. To control the Pakistan team he had was a challenge,” Kapil was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kapil Dev said Imran Khan “looked like an ordinary bowler”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 23 ( 30.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 4 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 5 ( 6.67 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 5.33 % ) Viv Richards 4 ( 5.33 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.67 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 8 % ) Wasim Akram 24 ( 32 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 2.67 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 23 ( 30.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 4 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 5 ( 6.67 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 5.33 % ) Viv Richards 4 ( 5.33 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.67 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 8 % ) Wasim Akram 24 ( 32 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 2.67 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...