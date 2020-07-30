Kapil Dev reveals which Pakistan player ‘could run through the opposition’

Kapil Dev said Imran Khan could run through the opposition batsmen India Pakistan cricket

Kapil Dev: “Imran Khan could run through the opposition and his ability as a leader was far better. To control the Pakistan team he had was a challenge”

Iconic India all-rounder Kapil Dev has revealed that Pakistan legend Imran Khan had the ability to “run through the opposition”.

In addition to doing damage with the ball, Kapil also praised Imran for his captaincy, saying controlling “the Pakistan team he had was a challenge”.

The 61-year-old also lauded former England all-rounder Ian Botham for being able to “win a match on his own” and “do damage with both bat and ball”.

“Ian Botham was a true all-rounder. He could win a match on his own and could do damage with both bat and ball. Imran Khan could run through the opposition and his ability as a leader was far better. To control the Pakistan team he had was a challenge,” Kapil was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

