Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has lavished praise on England seamer Stuart Broad after he became just the seventh player in history to take 500 Test wickets.

Broad achieved the remarkable feat on the final day of the third Test against the West Indies when he trapped opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite lbw for 19.

To make things even more sweet, England won the match in Manchester by 269 runs and secured a 2-1 series win as well.

“Congratulations Stuart Broad on 500 Test wickets, great achievement for any bowler,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Broad will now be getting prepared for the upcoming series against Pakistan, which begins in Manchester next week.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

