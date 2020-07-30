Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev has revealed that he initially thought iconic Pakistan captain Imran Khan “looked like an ordinary bowler”.

However, Kapil noticed that Imran began to develop and improve his skills. In fact, the 61-year-old was so impressed by Imran’s dedication and determination to get better that he said the Pakistan all-rounder “was the most hardworking player I’ve seen”.

Once Imran, who is now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, became an accomplished fast bowler, Kapil noted that he then began working on his batting.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

In addition, he picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

Kapil Dev "Imran Khan was the most hardworking player I’ve seen. When he started out, he looked like an ordinary bowler, but then he became a very hardworking fast bowler and he learned by himself. And then he worked a lot on his batting as well" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 30, 2020

“Imran Khan was the most hardworking player I’ve seen. When he started out, he looked like an ordinary bowler, but then he became a very hardworking fast bowler and he learned by himself. And then he worked a lot on his batting as well,” Kapil was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sachin Tendulkar recalls when he once fielded for Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 23 ( 30.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 4 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 5 ( 6.67 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 5.33 % ) Viv Richards 4 ( 5.33 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.67 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 8 % ) Wasim Akram 24 ( 32 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 2.67 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 23 ( 30.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 3 ( 4 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 5 ( 6.67 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 5.33 % ) Viv Richards 4 ( 5.33 % ) Jacques Kallis 2 ( 2.67 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 6 ( 8 % ) Wasim Akram 24 ( 32 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 2.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 2.67 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...