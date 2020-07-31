Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England left-arm seamer David Willey took his maiden five-wicket haul to lead his side to a comfortable six-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI in Southampton.

Opting to bowl first, Willey provided England with their first breakthrough on the fourth ball of the match as he removed Paul Stirling for two runs.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie only made three runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Willey, while debutant Harry Tector was clean bowled by Saqib Mahmood for a duck.

Willey then took out Gareth Delaney for 22 and Lorcan Tucker in consecutive deliveries to leave Ireland in a world of trouble at 28/5.

Kevin O’Brien and debutant Curtis Campher steadied things with a 51-run partnership before O’Brien was dismissed by Adil Rashid for 22.

Simi Singh was on his way back to the pavilion four balls later as he was run out for a duck.

Campher and Andy McBrine stabilised the innings with a 66-run partnership before McBrine was sent packing by Tom Curran for 40.

Barry McCarthy followed shortly after and Ireland were bowled out for 172 when Craig Young was removed by Willey for 11.

Campher was left unbeaten on 59, which came off 118 balls and included four boundaries.

Willey was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Mahmood took two, and Rashid and Curran chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 173 to win, England lost Jonny Bairstow early on as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of McBrine for two runs.

Jason Roy mustered 24 runs before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Young.

James Vince and Tom Banton made 25 and 11 runs before they were dismissed by Young and Campher respectively.

Despite being 78/4, Sam Billings and captain Eoin Morgan finished things off with an unbeaten 96-run partnership.

Billings ended up making 67, which came off 54 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Morgan remained undefeated on 36, which came off 40 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

Young was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while McBrine and Campher claimed one wicket each.

Willey was named Man of the Match.

