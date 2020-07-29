Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

With the Test series against England starting next week, Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran batsman Asad Shafiq will play “the same role which Misbah and I used to play for Pakistan during our playing days”.

Delving deeper into what that role would entail, Younis said Azhar and Shafiq will be responsible for making big scores and putting together large partnerships in order to increase Pakistan’s chances of winning.

“Test skipper Azhar Ali and batsman Asad Shafiq are the batsmen who can play the same role which Misbah and I used to play for Pakistan during our playing days,” Younis was quoted as saying by The Nation. “They can make solid partnerships, helping the side score some big totals, which are essential for the national team to brighten its chances of winning the Test matches.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Younis Khan reveals what advice he has given to the Pakistan batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22 ( 25 % ) Babar Azam 46 ( 52.27 % ) Steve Smith 4 ( 4.55 % ) Ben Stokes 7 ( 7.95 % ) Kane Williamson 1 ( 1.14 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 1.14 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 1.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 3 ( 3.41 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 0 ( 0 % ) Kagiso Rabada 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 3 ( 3.41 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 22 ( 25 % ) Babar Azam 46 ( 52.27 % ) Steve Smith 4 ( 4.55 % ) Ben Stokes 7 ( 7.95 % ) Kane Williamson 1 ( 1.14 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 1.14 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 1.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 3 ( 3.41 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 0 ( 0 % ) Kagiso Rabada 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 3 ( 3.41 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...