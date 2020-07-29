Haris Rauf to join Pakistan team in England after all?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and could possibly join the national team in England, according to reports.

As reported by Ary Sports, Rauf tested positive for the virus five times, which is why he didn’t travel with Pakistan to England.

Now that he has tested negative, Rauf will undergo a second test today. Should it come back negative, he will be able to fly to England.

However, it remains to be seen if that happens, especially as left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has already travelled to England.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 117 ( 22.03 % ) Waqar Younis 16 ( 3.01 % ) Javed Miandad 38 ( 7.16 % ) Shahid Afridi 68 ( 12.81 % ) Imran Khan 164 ( 30.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 7 ( 1.32 % ) Younis Khan 27 ( 5.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 23 ( 4.33 % ) Saeed Anwar 55 ( 10.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 3 ( 0.56 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 13 ( 2.45 % ) Back

