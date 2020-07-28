Younis Khan reveals what advice he has given to the Pakistan batsmen

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that he has advised the Pakistan batsmen to “focus on one ball at a time” ahead of the England series.

Instead of telling them to be aware of bouncers, in-swingers and out-swingers, Younis wants to keep it simple in order to help the batsmen stay calm and composed when they are at the crease.

“It’s important for me when I speak to the batsmen that you have to focus on one ball at a time, no matter who the bowler is,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Make things simple for yourself. I don’t tell them to focus on bouncer, in-swing, out-swing. I try to give them information but I also want to simplify it. It’s easy to say to focus on each ball but you need to improve your focus level.

“We all know that you can’t change a player’s technique overnight. It’s easy for me to tell a batsman to use a certain technique but that’s difficult for him when he has been playing for 20 years and has the biomechanics for a certain technique. So for these young players, we try to keep things simple but also give them a lot of information, and keep them calm.

“You focus on one ball at any given moment. One ball cannot be in-swing, out-swing, and [a] bouncer. It will be either one of them so I try to simplify things for the batsmen.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 98 ( 26.7 % ) Waqar Younis 15 ( 4.09 % ) Javed Miandad 31 ( 8.45 % ) Shahid Afridi 48 ( 13.08 % ) Imran Khan 81 ( 22.07 % ) Zaheer Abbas 6 ( 1.63 % ) Younis Khan 17 ( 4.63 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 13 ( 3.54 % ) Saeed Anwar 43 ( 11.72 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 3 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 12 ( 3.27 % ) Back

