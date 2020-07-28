Younis Khan reveals what advice he has given to the Pakistan batsmen

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that he has advised the Pakistan batsmen to “focus on one ball at a time” ahead of the England series.
Instead of telling them to be aware of bouncers, in-swingers and out-swingers, Younis wants to keep it simple in order to help the batsmen stay calm and composed when they are at the crease.
“It’s important for me when I speak to the batsmen that you have to focus on one ball at a time, no matter who the bowler is,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Make things simple for yourself. I don’t tell them to focus on bouncer, in-swing, out-swing. I try to give them information but I also want to simplify it. It’s easy to say to focus on each ball but you need to improve your focus level.
“We all know that you can’t change a player’s technique overnight. It’s easy for me to tell a batsman to use a certain technique but that’s difficult for him when he has been playing for 20 years and has the biomechanics for a certain technique. So for these young players, we try to keep things simple but also give them a lot of information, and keep them calm.
“You focus on one ball at any given moment. One ball cannot be in-swing, out-swing, and [a] bouncer. It will be either one of them so I try to simplify things for the batsmen.”
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
