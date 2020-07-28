Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has heaped praise on limited overs captain Babar Azam, saying he has no doubts about the star batsman’s skills and talent.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsmen over the last 12 months and is expected to play a vital role during the upcoming series against England, especially as he has been in red-hot form in the last few series Pakistan have played.

The 25-year-old put up decent performances in the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby as he made scores of 12, 58, 32 and 25 not out.

With Azam widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world right now, Younis wants to see the talented batsman keep flourishing.

“I have tried to work with everyone in the side including Babar Azam. These players are our future. I have no doubts about the skills of Babar. I want him to keep performing better and better,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

