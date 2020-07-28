Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player was ‘just a gun’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has lavished praise on ex-Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, calling him a “gun” player.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The former chief selector also featured in one T20 International, where he accumulated 11 runs.

Inzi was just a gun. Always Had time and options…can’t buy that. https://t.co/kb1fMLAzq9 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) July 25, 2020

“Inzi was just a gun. Always had time and options…can’t buy that,” Jones said on Twitter.

