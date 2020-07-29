Stuart Broad sets sights on Pakistan after joining 500 wickets club

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has set his sights on Pakistan after becoming just the seventh player in history to take 500 Test wickets.

Broad achieved the remarkable feat on the final day of the third Test against the West Indies when he trapped opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite lbw for 19.

To make things even more sweet, England won the match in Manchester by 269 runs and secured a 2-1 series win as well.

As an added bonus, Broad finished as the top wicket-taker in the series with 16 wickets in two Tests at an incredible average of 10.93.

With the Pakistan series beginning next month, Broad is hoping to maintain his red-hot form.

“I’ve never really set any targets and I’ve learned a huge amount through my career, but what is pleasing me at the moment is that I feel so fresh and excited to play the game and I’ve done some technical work that makes me feel in a great rhythm,” Broad told Sky Sports as quoted by Reuters.

“Now I’m looking forward to a couple of days off outside the bio-secure environment but also looking forward to being back and playing against Pakistan.”

Delving into how he felt upon claiming his 500th Test wicket, the 34-year-old said: “What a stat that is. Jimmy (James Anderson) told me in the warm-up, ‘you know who it’s going to be’ and then told me his 500th victim was Brathwaite.

“The stars have to be aligned for that to happen! I think that’s going to be a quiz question for many years to come.

“When you get a milestone and put in performances, you want them to lead to wins so to get to 500 on a day that we managed to win a Test match and a series feels very great, very special.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

