Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that the national team’s mentality ahead of the England series is to win and accept nothing less.

He added that the motto he has adopted for the series is that the team “are here to play good cricket, not to fight back”.

Younis added that the players’ mindset will be “very important” during the series as it could very well define how they perform.

“We haven’t come here to fight, we have come here to win. I always try to make the players feel that we’re not trying to fight back,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If we do that then we’ll have that mindset all the time. So for all the players, I try to tell them that we are here to play good cricket, not to fight back.

“Your mindset is very important. I played all my cricket with my mindset. I may not have the best skills or the best fitness but the mindset is very important for me and I am trying to work on that with the players. So I am hopeful that when we meet each other after a month, it’ll be on a good note.

“It’s easier to be a student than a teacher. You make a mistake then you can make up for it but as a teacher if you make a mistake, you have nowhere to go. For me, it was easy as a player because I had to look after myself. But when you become a leader, coach, or part of a coaching staff, you need to handle different characters. Some are aggressive like me, some are more reserved and defensive.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

