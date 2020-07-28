Which player has Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal congratulated?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal congratulated England pace bowler Stuart Broad after he became just the seventh player in history to take 500 Test wickets.
Broad achieved the remarkable feat on the final day of the third Test against the West Indies when he trapped opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite lbw for 19.
To make things even more sweet, England won the match in Manchester by 269 runs and secured a 2-1 series win as well.
Congratulations @StuartBroad8 #500club https://t.co/g4X5jaOZm1
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 28, 2020
“Congratulations Stuart Broad #500club,” Faisal said on Twitter.
