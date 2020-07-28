Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas’ new role is to be “the leader of the tailenders”.

This suggests that Younis will be working closely with Abbas to improve his batting ahead of the England series.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career, taking 75 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 20.76.

However, he averages 7.23 with the bat and his highest score is 29.

“We are trying to make Mohammad Abbas the leader of the tailenders. You need to fight till the last wicket in a Test match,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

