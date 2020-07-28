Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Stuart Broad became just the seventh player in history to take 500 Test wickets as England crushed the West Indies by 269 runs on the final day of the third Test in Manchester.

In addition to Broad’s remarkable feat, fellow fast bowler Chris Woakes took a five-wicket haul to lead England to a 2-1 series win.

Starting off the day on 10/2 after the entire fourth day was washed out, the West Indies added 35 runs to their overnight score before Brathwaite became Broad’s 500th victim in Test cricket when he was trapped lbw for 19.

Woakes began his rampage by dismissing Shai Hope for 31.

He then sent Shamarh Brooks packing for 22, while Roston Chase was run out by Dom Bess for seven runs.

Woakes then took out West Indies captain Jason Holder, Shane Dowrich and Rahkeem Cornwall in quick succession to leave the tourists reeling at 119/9.

Broad finished things off for England when he had Jermaine Blackwood caught behind for 23.

Woakes was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Broad claimed four.

Broad was named Man of the Match for taking 10 wickets in total.

