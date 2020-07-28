Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has admitted that he was “shi**ing myself” to face legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
Jones’ revelation came in response to a video that showed ex-Australia batsman David Boon being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Akram.
He recalled that he was nervous since he was “in next” and called Boon “tough” for not showing any pain.
I was in next and 💩 myself !
Boonie .. tough! https://t.co/emDEtcPZsT
— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) July 22, 2020
“I was in next and shi**ing myself! Boonie .. tough!” Jones said on Twitter.
