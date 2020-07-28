Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has admitted that he was “shi**ing myself” to face legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Jones’ revelation came in response to a video that showed ex-Australia batsman David Boon being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from Akram.

He recalled that he was nervous since he was “in next” and called Boon “tough” for not showing any pain.

I was in next and 💩 myself !

Boonie .. tough! https://t.co/emDEtcPZsT — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) July 22, 2020

“I was in next and shi**ing myself! Boonie .. tough!” Jones said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player was “just a gun”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1 ( 6.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 0 ( 0 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 0 ( 0 % ) Ricky Ponting 2 ( 13.33 % ) Viv Richards 1 ( 6.67 % ) Jacques Kallis 0 ( 0 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 2 ( 13.33 % ) Wasim Akram 6 ( 40 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 13.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 6.67 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1 ( 6.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 0 ( 0 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 0 ( 0 % ) Ricky Ponting 2 ( 13.33 % ) Viv Richards 1 ( 6.67 % ) Jacques Kallis 0 ( 0 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 2 ( 13.33 % ) Wasim Akram 6 ( 40 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 13.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 6.67 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...