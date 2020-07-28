Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan legend was his mentor

Faisal Iqbal revealed that Wasim Akram was his mentor Pakistan cricket

Faisal Iqbal: “The great Wasim Akram bhai. #MyMentor”

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was his mentor.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“The great Wasim Akram bhai. #MyMentor,” Faisal said on Twitter.

