Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan legend was his mentor

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was his mentor.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“The great Wasim Akram bhai. #MyMentor,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar called which player “one of the game changers”?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 42 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 11 ( 5.73 % ) Javed Miandad 19 ( 9.9 % ) Shahid Afridi 25 ( 13.02 % ) Imran Khan 49 ( 25.52 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 7 ( 3.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4 ( 2.08 % ) Saeed Anwar 21 ( 10.94 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 2 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 4.69 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 42 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 11 ( 5.73 % ) Javed Miandad 19 ( 9.9 % ) Shahid Afridi 25 ( 13.02 % ) Imran Khan 49 ( 25.52 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 7 ( 3.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4 ( 2.08 % ) Saeed Anwar 21 ( 10.94 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 2 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 4.69 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...