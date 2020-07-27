Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England set the West Indies 399 to win after pace bowler Stuart Broad took a brilliant six-wicket haul on the third day of the third Test in Manchester.

Starting off the day on 137/6, the West Indies added 41 runs to their overnight score before captain Jason Holder was trapped lbw off the bowling of Broad for 46.

Broad also dismissed Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Shane Dowrich for 37 as the West Indies were bowled out for 197, which gave England a 172-run lead.

Broad was the pick of the bowlers with six wickets, while James Anderson snapped up two, and Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes chipped in with one wicket apiece.

With a 172-run lead in hand, England got off to a fabulous start in their second innings as Rory Burns and Dom Sibley amassed a 114-run partnership, during which both batsmen brought up their half-centuries.

Sibley ended up making 56, which came off 132 balls and included seven boundaries, before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Holder.

Burns and England captain Joe Root kept the runs flowing with a 112-run stand, during which Root surpassed his fifty, before Burns was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva, who replaced Dowrich behind the stumps as he was struck on the mouth by a delivery from Shannon Gabriel, off the bowling of Roston Chase.

Burns made 90, which came off 163 balls and included 10 boundaries.

As soon as he was dismissed, England declared on 226/2, which set the West Indies a target of 399 to win.

Root remained unbeaten on 68, which came off 56 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Holder and Chase took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 399 to win, the West Indies were dealt a big blow on the ninth ball of their innings as John Campbell was caught by Root in the slip cordon off the bowling of Broad for a duck.

Roach, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, mustered four runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Broad.

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite managed to put together an unbeaten four-run partnership before stumps was called.

Hope finished on four runs, which came off 11 balls and included a boundary, while Brathwaite remained undefeated on two.

Broad claimed both wickets that fell.

The West Indies ended day three on 10/2 and will continue batting on Monday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

