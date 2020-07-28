Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan is eager to see Babar Azam pile on the runs after bringing up a century, saying he needs to start converting it into 150 or 200.
Azam has scored 16 hundreds in Tests and ODIs combined thus far, but has failed to go past the 150-run mark even once.
This is something Younis wants Azam to change heading into the England series.
“He should strive for a 150 when he makes a 100 and then go on to even 200,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
