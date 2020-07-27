Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam is better than legendary players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and Younis Khan.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the last 12 months and is widely hailed as one of the top batsmen in the world today.

Many of the players named by Latif dominated world cricket and are held in such high regard both in Pakistan and internationally.

However, Latif feels that Azam is a class above all of them.

“During my career, I met many great players. Bowlers like Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib (Akhtar), Saqlain (Mushtaq) and Mushtaq (Ahmed) and batsmen like Miandad ,Inzi (Inzamam-ul-Haq), (Mohammad) Yousuf, Saeed (Anwar) and Younis but Babar Azam is the most incredible of them all,” Latif said during a debate on Twitter as quoted by Geo Super.

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the Test and T20 series.

The national team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 42 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 11 ( 5.73 % ) Javed Miandad 19 ( 9.9 % ) Shahid Afridi 25 ( 13.02 % ) Imran Khan 49 ( 25.52 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 7 ( 3.65 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4 ( 2.08 % ) Saeed Anwar 21 ( 10.94 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 2 ( 1.04 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 9 ( 4.69 % ) Back

