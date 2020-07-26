Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Stuart Broad smashed a 45-ball 62 and took two wickets to keep England in control over the West Indies on the second day of the third Test in Manchester.

Starting off the day on 258/4, England only added four runs to their overnight score before Ollie Pope was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel for 91, which came off 150 balls and included 11 boundaries.

Chris Woakes only made one run before he was cleaned up by Kemar Roach, which gave the West Indian seamer his 200th Test wicket.

Jos Buttler added 11 runs to his overnight score before he was dismissed by Gabriel for 67, which came off 142 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Roach then took out Jofra Archer before Broad went on a rampage during his 76-run partnership with Dom Bess.

Broad hammered 62 runs off 45 balls, which included nine boundaries and a six, before he was caught by Jermaine Blackwood at deep midwicket off the bowling of Roston Chase.

England were eventually bowled out for 369 when James Anderson was sent packing by West Indies captain Jason Holder for 11.

Roach was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Gabriel and Chase took two wickets apiece. As for Holder, he chipped in with one.

Trailing by 369 runs, the West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite on the 10th ball of their innings as he was caught by England skipper Joe Root at first slip off the bowling of Broad for one run.

John Campbell and Shai Hope added 43 runs to the score before Campbell was removed by Archer for 32.

Hope went on to score 17 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Anderson, who also took out Shamarh Brooks for four runs.

Broad then trapped Chase lbw for nine runs to leave the West Indies in a world of trouble at 73/5.

Blackwood made 26 runs before he was clean bowled by Woakes.

Holder and Shane Dowrich managed to amass an unbeaten 27-run partnership before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Holder finished on 24, which came off 46 balls and included four boundaries, while Dowrich remained undefeated on 10, which came off 12 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Broad and Anderson snapped up two wickets apiece, while Archer and Woakes claimed one wicket each.

The West Indies ended day two on 137/6, which still leaves them trailing by 232 runs, and will continue batting on Sunday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

