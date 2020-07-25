Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ollie Pope made an unbeaten 91 and Jos Buttler scored 56 not out to give England the upper hand over the West Indies on the opening day of the third Test in Manchester.

Opting to bowl first, the West Indies got their first breakthrough on the sixth ball of the match as England opener Dom Sibley was trapped lbw off the bowling of Kemar Roach for a duck.

Rory Burns and captain Joe Root managed to add 46 runs to the score before Root was run out by Roston Chase for 17.

Burns and Ben Stokes put together a 45-run partnership before Stokes was clean bowled by Roach for 20.

Burns went on to score 57, which came off 147 balls and included four boundaries, before he was brilliantly caught by Rahkeem Cornwall at slip off the bowling of Chase.

However, that was to be the West Indies’ last taste of success for the rest of the day as Pope and Buttler amassed an unbeaten 136-run partnership, during which both batsmen cruised past their fifties, before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Pope finished on 91, which came off 142 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Buttler remained undefeated on 56, which came off 120 deliveries and included five boundaries and two sixes.

Roach was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Chase claimed one.

England ended day one on 258/4 and will continue batting on Saturday at 11:00 local time or 10:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...