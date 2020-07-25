Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has admitted that he is highly concerned about the lack of runs scored by openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali ahead of the England series.

Pakistan have played a number of practice games, during which Masood has made scores of 12, 41, 11 and 9.

As for Abid, he has registered scores of 71, 10 and 1.

Faisal noted that Masood and Abid’s poor form prior to the Test series against England is very worrying.

4 down already on a sunny day at lunch.. Shan Masood and Abid Ali NOT scoring big in All 3 practise matches is a ‘BIG CONCERN’ for openers before the 1st Test! https://t.co/mbaaMaWc13 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 24, 2020

“4 down already on a sunny day at lunch… Shan Masood and Abid Ali NOT scoring big in all 3 practise matches is a ‘BIG CONCERN’ for openers before the 1st Test!” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

