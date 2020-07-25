Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan is expecting England, Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa to tour Pakistan in the future.

He also noted that “international cricket is back with full force in the country”.

This comes after Sri Lanka toured the country last year, during which Pakistan hosted their first Test series in 10 years.

Bangladesh also played in Pakistan earlier this year as they took part in a T20 series in January and played a Test match in Rawalpindi in February.

They were supposed to play an ODI and a second Test in Karachi in April, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We had decided last year that we will play our entire home cricket in Pakistan and since then we have left no stone unturned to ensure that we make it happen,” Wasim told ScoreLine as quoted by APP. “We have hosted two successful bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, hosted the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), hosted women and Under-16 series against Bangladesh besides staging the entire HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country.

“I am fully confident that we will have England and Australia tour Pakistan as per their FTP commitments in the next two years while we have home series scheduled against Zimbabwe and South Africa later in our home season. So yes I firmly believe international cricket is back with full force in the country.”

