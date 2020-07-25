Now who has Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah injured?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt after he was struck on his left hand by a delivery from pace bowler Naseem Shah during the four-day intra-squad match in Derby.

Imam was on 19 when the incident occurred and he left the field to be treated.

It is understood that Imam’ injury is being treated with ice and he is expected to play on the second day of the match on Saturday.

Update on Imam-Ul-Haq's hand injury is that he's having ice treatment and it is hoped he will be ok to play tomorrow #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 24, 2020

Imam is the second batsman Naseem has hurt as in a previous practice game, he hit Fawad Alam on the helmet.

The Pakistan team will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...