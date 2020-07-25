Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said that all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was the “most successful Pakistani bowler against Sachin Tendulkar”.

Tendulkar is widely regarded as the best batsman to ever play the game and holds the record for the most runs scored in Tests and ODIs.

While Latif heaped praise on Mahmood, it seems the stats he provided in his tweet are not totally correct.

It appears that like Mahmood, Abdul Razzaq has also dismissed Tendulkar six times, while Shoaib Akhtar has claimed the wicket of the ‘Little Master’ eight times.

Azhar Mehmood most successful Pakistani bowler against Sachin Tendulkar.. ( 6 times ) Razzaq and Shoaib 5 time each . — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 24, 2020

“Azhar Mahmood [was the] most successful Pakistani bowler against Sachin Tendulkar (6 times), Razzaq and Shoaib 5 time each,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...