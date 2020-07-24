Ramiz Raja tells Pakistan how to win against England

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that the national team will have a much better chance of beating England if their batsmen make triple figure scores.

Ramiz noted that fifties won’t be enough, even if three batsmen reach the half-century mark.

He pointed out that converting half-centuries into hundreds will be the key to Pakistan taking down England in their backyard.

“Just scoring half-centuries will not be enough. Even if three batsmen score fifties it will not do the job as this will not ensure a win. Anyone scoring a fifty will have to convert that into a hundred. This is very important,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals Abid Ali’s weakness ahead of the England series

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...