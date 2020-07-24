Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has revealed has opening batsman Abid Ali “does not play short balls well”.

Ramiz’s comments come ahead of the England series, where Abid is expected to play a crucial role with the bat during the Test series.

Abid is average an eye-popping 107 with the bat after just three Tests, but Ramiz noted that the England bowlers will be looking to “disturb his form” during the series.

“Abid does not play short balls well, hence he will have to take care of boun­cers. The England bowlers will come with full home­work and try to disturb his form,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...