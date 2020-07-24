Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that the national team better be ready to face a barrage of bouncers during their upcoming series against England.

Ramiz noted that the batsmen will “have to be careful against these balls” as it could lead to them getting out.

But, he added that Pakistan can also use bouncers to their advantage and advised the fast bowlers to practice bowling “short-pitched balls”.

“Pakistan should learn from the West Indies disaster. I feel like West Indies, [the] Pakistan batsmen will [also] be attacked with bouncers, hence they’ll have to be careful against these balls,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

“Pakistan should prepare themselves by keeping in mind how West Indies batsmen were handled by English pacers in the second Test. During the practice matches, it would have been better if [the] Pakistan fast bowlers had bowled only short-pitched balls in a full session.”

The national team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

