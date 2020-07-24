Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Imam-ul-Haq should bat at number three for Pakistan during the Test series against England.

Ramiz feels that having three opening batsmen in the playing XI will benefit Pakistan.

He added that the national team’s “battle against England will be with the new ball”, and if Pakistan can “succeed in controlling the fast bowling then they can win the contest”.

“I’ve already stated that Pakistan should play three openers because the battle against England will be with the new ball. Imam-ul-Haq, who has experience should come at one-down position. If Pakistan succeed in controlling the fast bowling then they can win the contest,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

