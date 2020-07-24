Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he doesn’t use any social media, except for WhatsApp.

Rizwan noted that by not using any social media, he is immune from being criticised on such platforms.

The 28-year-old added that his non-usage of social media does not only occur during tours, but spans into his own personal time as well.

“I don’t use social media accept from WhatsApp, whether I am on the tour or not. So, I don’t know about the criticism I received on it,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Rizwan is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

