Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam could be under immense pressure going forward if he continues to be compared to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has previously downplayed his comparisons to Kohli, and Ashwin admitted that it is “unfair” to keep comparing them.

Ashwin noted that “Kohli is one of the finest cricketers the world has produced”, but added that he is confident “Babar’s time will come too”.

“I really enjoy Babar Azam’s batting. I watched the century he scored in Australia,” Ashwin told Cricingif as quoted by Ary Sports. “Comparisons with Virat Kohli will put pressure on him, which is unfair. Kohli is one of the finest cricketers the world has produced. I am sure Babar’s time will come too.”

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the Test and T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...