Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he is “ready to bat at any position” in the Test series against England.

Rizwan’s comments come after he excelled in Pakistan’s recent four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

The 28-year-old struck 54 not out in the first innings of the match and made an unbeaten century in the second innings.

Rizwan admitted that he and the rest of the Pakistan batsmen are “in good form and are confident ahead of the series”.

“My confidence has improved after performing in the intra-squad practice matches, which will help me in the upcoming Test series,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “It is always pleasing to score a century. I am ready to bat at any position in the batting order the team requires. All the batsmen are in good form and are confident ahead of the series.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

