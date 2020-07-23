Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has sent a brutally savage message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying it needs to play its part in saving cricket.

However, Akhtar noted that if the BCCI don’t want to heed his advice, “it’s fine” because it “doesn’t affect my era”.

The 44-year-old added that his rivalry with iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will always be remembered no matter what happens in the future.

“I am suggesting the BCCI to save cricket today. If they don’t save it, it’s fine, it doesn’t affect my era. My matches with Sachin Tendulkar are still remembered today,” Akhtar said in an interview on YouTube as quoted by Dawn.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

