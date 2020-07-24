Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has called Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam “one of the best players in the world today”.

Tahir noted that the 25-year-old is leading his country at a very young age and is surrounded by many youngsters who will be looking up to him.

That being said, the 41-year-old urged Azam and the rest of the Pakistan team to “not give up if they lose some games”.

“The current team led by Babar Azam is very young and I wish him all the best because I believe he is one of the best players in the world today,” Tahir told Cricket Pakistan. “He is surrounded by youngsters. Young players put a lot of effort into the game.

“My experience tells me that they will do well in the future but at the same time they should be prepared to not give up if they lose some games.”

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

The Pakistan team is in Derby right now, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

