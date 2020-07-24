Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan cricketer could be the next Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Haider Ali has what it takes to become the next Babar Azam.

In fact, Ramiz noted that Haider “is as talented” as the current limited overs captain.

Haider is currently in England with the Pakistan team and could make his international debut during the upcoming series.

He impressed during Pakistan’s recent four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby as he made scores of 21 and 51.

“The good thing is that we have seen centuries [in the practice matches]. It is also a positive sign that Haider Ali has scored a fifty,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

“Haider is as talented as Babar Azam. He should be encouraged as if we find another Babar in the form of Haider it would be a great success for Pakistan.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

