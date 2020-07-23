Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has made it clear that he is not feeling any extra pressure with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the team.

Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman after the latter was sacked as captain and dropped from the national team in October last year.

In fact, Rizwan admitted that he welcomes the “healthy competition” and is a “fan of Sarfaraz”.

“I am a fan of Sarfaraz and have a lot of love in my heart for him. There is no added pressure on me due to his presence. He’s my senior and I am learning a lot from him,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Healthy competition between players eventually benefits the team. Doesn’t matter whoever plays, the goal is to perform and win games for Pakistan. I am confident in my abilities and will perform whenever given an opportunity. Whoever the team management deems fit, will be in the playing XI.”

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has already confirmed that Rizwan will be picked over Sarfaraz during the Test series against England.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

