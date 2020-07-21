Rashid Latif backing which Pakistan player to ‘destroy’ the England team?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has backed left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir to “destroy” the England team.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he allegedly told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

Amir won’t feature in the three-Test series, which begins on August 5 in Manchester, as he retired from the longest format last year.

However, he could feature in the three-match T20 series, which begins on August 28.

Amir will need to test negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) twice before flying out to England. If his first test is negative, he will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative twice, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

He will destroy England team.. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) July 20, 2020

“He will destroy [the] England team,” Latif said on Twitter.

