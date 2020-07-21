Ben Stokes is the ‘real Ironman’, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called England all-rounder Ben Stokes the “real Ironman” following his outstanding performance in the second Test against the West Indies.

Stokes was named Man of the Match after he scored 176 in the first innings and an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls in the second innings. He also took three wickets in total as England won the match in Manchester by 113 runs and levelled the series at 1-1.

In addition to praising Stokes, Faisal also heaped praise on pace bowler Stuart Broad, who took six wickets in the match.

Congratulations @englandcricket for a win as expected in this Test match 👍🏻😉 indeed a strong comeback after losing the 1st Test, a collective team effort but @StuartBroad8 make his present felt to all and no doubt @benstokes38 is a real Ironman! Whattt a playerrr.. #ENGvWI https://t.co/oSetZ4A5gx — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 20, 2020

“Congratulations England for a win as expected in this Test match, indeed a strong comeback after losing the 1st Test, a collective team effort but Stuart Broad [made] his present felt to all and no doubt Ben Stokes is a real Ironman! What a player,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The third Test between England and the West Indies will begin on Friday in Manchester.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...