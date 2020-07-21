Muralitharan and Warne were ‘2 of the best in my era’, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has said that legendary spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne were “2 of the best in my era”.

Muralitharan is arguably the greatest bowler to ever play the game as he currently holds the record for the most Test and ODI wickets in the history of the sport.

The Kandy native finished with 800 Test wickets, which included 67 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 22.72.

In regards to ODIs, he claimed 534 wickets, which included 10 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.08.

The 48-year-old also featured in 12 T20 Internationals and took 13 wickets at an average of 22.84.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

He is also in 14th place on the all-time wicket-takers list in ODIs with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

2 of the best in my era who have been great champions of the game 🏏 always enjoyed the battle with them in the field. https://t.co/sUdLBJqMsw — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 21, 2020

“2 of the best in my era who have been great champions of the game. Always enjoyed the battle with them in the field,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal tells kids to follow which Pakistan player to learn how to bat?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...