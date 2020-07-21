Azhar Ali must lead from the front against England, former Pakistan batsman says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Test captain Azhar Ali has to lead by example in the upcoming series against England, former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal said.

Faisal’s comments come after Azhar scored an unbeaten 120, which came off 225 balls and included 10 boundaries, in Pakistan’s recently-concluded four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby.

Faisal added that Azhar will benefit from his county cricket experience and having played in England before.

Good to see captain scoring runs, this series is important for Azhar to lead the batting from the front and carry it on himself throughout with his massive Test cricket experience and specially playing in England from years and county cricket. https://t.co/0uKObT1UFK — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) July 21, 2020

“Good to see [the] captain scoring runs, this series is important for Azhar to lead the batting from the front and carry it on himself throughout with his massive Test cricket experience and especially playing in England [for] years and county cricket,” Faisal said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team are currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

