Pakistan star Mohammad Amir reveals one of his biggest mistakes during his comeback

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has revealed that he should have never played all three formats after returning from his match-fixing ban in 2016.

Amir, who retired from Test cricket last year, was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 match-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Determined to ensure other cricketers don’t fall into the same trap, Amir advised them to put their skills to the test in one or two formats before deciding whether they should be featuring in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals.

“I made a big mistake by playing all three formats after making a comeback in the national side,” Amir told former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I would like to advice future cricketers to not make the same mistake.

“Everyone should check their limits and get into a good rhythm by first playing in one or two formats. If they believe that they can, only then should they participate in a third format.

“Pacers need to be more careful. I had problems two years later after making the wrong decision to come back in all formats. I was hit with injuries in 2018. I have restricted myself to white-ball cricket alone due to this reason. I am hopeful that I can extend my career by about five to six years.”

Amir is now set to join the Pakistan team in England after he tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Amir will now be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore, where the second test will be conducted.

Should he test negative again, Amir is likely to travel to England on the weekend.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

